House OKs anti-harassment training bill

3:23 p.m.

The House has easily approved a bipartisan measure requiring lawmakers and staff to take annual anti-harassment training.

The plan was approved on a voice vote which came as Congress continues to react to an outbreak of sexual harassment allegations against lawmakers.

Debate included several accounts of misconduct that lawmakers said have occurred in Congress. That included Pennsylvania Democrat Robert Brady saying he was once talking to a female colleague when a male lawmaker groped her from behind. He mentioned no names.

The measure was approved as lawmakers wait to see how Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers will respond to allegations by former workers that he's sexually harassed them. He's returned to Detroit.

The Senate has already approved a similar measure applying to its members and aides.

____

3 p.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says "no matter how great the legacy, it is not a license to harass and abuse."

The California Democrat spoke as lawmakers wonder what Rep. John Conyers will do about allegations he's harassed female employees, which he's denied.

The 88-year-old Michigan lawmaker quit his post as top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and returned to Detroit. He's been pressured by Pelosi and other lawmakers to resign from the chamber.

Pelosi did not mention Conyers' name. But she said it can be hard to accept that "people we admire" have "crossed the line."

Conyers is the House's longest-serving lawmaker and has long been a leader on civil rights and other issues.

The House is debating a measure requiring lawmaker to take anti-harassment training.

___