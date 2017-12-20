UPDATE: President Trump thanks Congress for big beautiful tax cut

1:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the final passage of the tax overhaul, saying "we are now pouring rocket fuel into the engine of our economy."

In a statement released Wednesday after the House passed the $1.5 trillion package in a re-vote, Trump said that he promised the public "a big, beautiful tax cut for Christmas" and "that is exactly what they are getting."

Trump thanked Congress for passing the legislation. He called it a "historic victory for American families, workers and businesses" and said "America is back to winning again."

1 p.m.

The House's No. 2 Republican says he doesn't expect the Senate to insist on adding health insurance subsidies for the poor to a year-end must-pass spending bill.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol that he does not expect legislation on the subsidies, which are designed to stabilize health insurance markets after the repeal of the mandate that individuals purchase insurance.

Trying to add the health measure, which is strongly opposed by House conservatives, was a demand of Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins when President Donald Trump and Senate GOP leaders secured her vote for the party's tax cut measure.

House Republicans weren't part of that deal — and with the tax vote over it's looking like Senate leaders may not be able to deliver for her.

12:58 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's considering a trip to the southern border to take a look at the border wall prototypes currently being tested.

Trump tells reporters during a Cabinet meeting that six different types of wall have been built. In fact, eight border wall prototypes are currently being tested in San Diego.

He says he "may be going there very shortly to look at them in their final form."

Trump is also calling on Congress to fund wall construction along the Mexican border. And he's vowing to overhaul the country's legal immigration system by getting "rid of chain migration," in which legal immigrants' family members are allowed to join them in the United States. He also wants to scrap the diversity lottery program.

He says: "We're making the immigration system work for Americans."

12:55 p.m.

Republicans in Congress have delivered an epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to President Donald Trump, bringing generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and billions to be added to the national debt.

The $1.5 trillion package, billed as a huge boon for the middle class and a spark to economic growth, provides smaller tax cuts for middle- and low-income families.

The GOP-dominated House voted — a second time — along party lines on Wednesday to approve the complex legislation, following a narrow vote after midnight in the Senate.

The measure slashes the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The tax cuts for business are permanent, but reductions for individuals and families expire after a decade. The standard deduction used by around two-thirds of Americans will nearly double to $24,000 for married couples.

12:50 p.m.

The House of Representatives has passed the tax reform bill to agree with changes made by the Senate with a final vote tally of 224-201.

The bill brings big cuts for business, smaller ones for middle class.

President Trump is expected to hold a news event to discuss the bill's passage later today at the White House.

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is celebrating the GOP tax legislation, claiming it fulfills his campaign promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, he says: "Obamacare has been repealed in this bill."

But the bill only repeals the individual mandate, which imposes a tax penalty for failing to purchase health insurance — a significant, but small part of the law — rather than the extensive legislation passed by his predecessor.

Trump-backed GOP efforts to undo the health care legislation failed repeatedly earlier this year, and congressional lawmakers are debating needed fixes to the bill to stabilize the individual marketplace.

