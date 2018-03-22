House passes "Right to Try" drug bill for terminally ill patients

The House passed a bill Wednesday that gives terminally ill patients the ability to obtain drugs not approved by the FDA.

The "Right to Try" bill allows dying patients to request drugs from manufacturers that have undergone small-scale clinical trials and are currently under FDA consideration.

Only two Republicans voted against the bill while 35 Democrats crossed the aisle to support it.

Democratic opponents say it jeopardizes patient safety because the drugs have only been tested for safety and not effectiveness or side effects.

They also say it can provide false hope because drug manufacturers do not have to provide drugs to patients who ask for them.

Republican lawmakers and President Trump support the bill, saying the covered drugs are safe and terminally ill patients don't have time to wait years for FDA approval.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where a different version of it passed unanimously over the summer.