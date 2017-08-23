House session canceled as talks continue on school funding

House Speaker Michael Madigan has canceled a scheduled an Illinois House session that was to vote on Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding bill.

Madigan says he canceled Wednesday's House session so that legislative leaders can continue negotiations on a compromise school funding bill.

The override of an amendatory veto of legislation which changes the way the state pays for schools needs 71 votes. It would nix the changes Rauner made and put into law a new funding model.

Democrats who control the Legislature sent Rauner a plan that ensures no school district gets less than it did last year. Then it funnels new money through an "evidence-based" model to the neediest schools first.

Rauner says it unfairly favors Chicago over the rest of the state. He rewrote it with an amendatory veto. The Senate voted to override Aug. 13.