House struck by gunfire in Davenport on Thursday

Davenport police are investigating after a home was struck by gunfire on Thursday, April 19.

Officers were called to the 300 block of East 14th Street just before 5 p.m. Responding officers located shell casings in the neighborhood.

Aside from the home being struck, no injuries or other damages were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.