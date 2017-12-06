House votes to kill resolution to impeach President Trump

2:05 p.m.

The House has overwhelmingly voted to kill a resolution from a Democratic lawmaker to impeach President Donald Trump.

The vote Wednesday was 364-58.

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas says Trump has associated his presidency with causes rooted in bigotry and racism.

After his resolution was read, Republicans held a vote to table it. Democratic leaders announced beforehand they were opposed to Green's resolution.

Green argued that Trump has committed a high misdeed and is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office.

Lawmakers did not debate the merits of his resolution. The vast majority of Democrats joined with Republicans in voting to table it.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer tell Democrats: "Now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment."

___

1:15 p.m.

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer say "now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment."

The two have issued a joint statement responding to Democratic Rep. Al Green's resolution read on the House floor Wednesday that calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump based on the assertion that he has associated his presidency with causes rooted in bigotry and racism.

Pelosi and Hoyer say Congress faces a vast set of urgent overdue priorities and that Democrats are focused on "protecting American families" in the coming tax debate and vote.

They say legitimate questions have been raised about Trump's fitness to lead the nation, but say congressional investigations and a special counsel investigation should be allowed to continue.

___

12:35 p.m.

Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green has submitted a resolution on the House floor calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he has committed "high misdemeanors" while in office.

The longshot effort is expected to lose and is opposed by Democratic leaders who consider the effort premature.

The resolution offered by Green states that Trump has sown discord among the people of the U.S. based on national origin and race. Green argues that Trump has committed a high misdeed and is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office.

Green's effort is also certain to be opposed by all Republicans.

Green's impeachment articles cite incidents including Trump's defense of protesters after a rally of white supremacists at this year's riot in Charlottesville, Virginia.

___

12:15 p.m.

Democratic lawmakers are wary about a liberal colleague's push for a House vote on impeaching President Donald Trump, saying it's premature until special counsel Robert Mueller's team has completed its investigation into Russian election meddling.

Texas Rep. Al Green says he will present articles of impeachment Wednesday under a rule requiring the House to vote on the issue within two days.

Green's new eight-page resolution accuses the Republican president of "high misdemeanors," citing "harm to American society to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

The effort is certain to lose.

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan says Democratic lawmakers can't let themselves be drawn into a process "that's not thoughtful or complete or might not even be the conclusion we ought to draw."