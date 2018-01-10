Housing study supports future growth in downtown Davenport

A new study shows downtown Davenport could be home to additional rental and owner-occupied housing facilities in the future. DiSalvo Development Advisors, a group retained by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, presented findings on Wednesday of a recent housing assessment. The company surveyed 114 apartment properties totaling 11,547 units throughout Scott and Rock Island Counties. In 2010, downtown Davenport's apartment occupancy was 97.8 percent. Since then, 202 new rental units have been added per year. While apartment occupancy rates have dropped 1.2 percent since 2016, Executive Director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, Kyle Carter said the market is competitive.

"The main goal is to reassure people that not have we had amazing growth but we have more room to go," Carter said. "That's the gist of it that we're not done and we have opportunity for growth."

Findings also show the market supports owner-occupied housing as a future development option. Carter said the study will help in the continued growth of the downtown area as a whole.

"A lot of times banks, and financial institutions want to see evidence that there's room for growth in the market, that if you build it they will come."