Houston has received so much rain, NWS needed to make new graphics

The Houston area and Southeast Texas have received so much rain, the National Weather Service had to create a new rainfall graphic to map the unprecedented weather event.

NWS tweeted Monday morning with the old and new map, the old map only showed up to 15 inches of rain.

The new map has totals up to 30 inches.

Parts of Houston have received over 33 inches due to now Tropical Storm Harvey.

Sunday afternoon, NWS said parts of the area could received 50 inches of rain once the storm is finished.

"The breadth of this rainfall is beyond anything experienced before," part of one tweet from the NWS said.