How police use electronic footprints to track missing person's cases

Two people have been reported missing in Iowa in the last month alone. Mollie Tibbett’s was last seen in Brooklyn, Iowa last week. Emily Tipsword was last seen on June 28th in Davenport. The way missing person’s cases are investigated have changed.

“Almost everyone carries a GPS monitored computer in their pocket now,” explains Detective Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department. He says a person’s electronic footprint can help solve a case. “Every time we utilize our phone or we manipulate our phone we're gpsing ourselves by attaching it to a cell tower or to a Wi-Fi place or to a network. So we're geographically placing ourselves.”

It’s not just cell phones. Our computers, tablets, and fitness trackers can all leave a trace for police. Detective Griffin says police look for when the activity stops on these devices, including all social media accounts. However, it’s not that simple. Police must first use court services to get a search warrant or subpoena to gain access to the account or device. Police then turn over each device and account to a computer forensic examiner. Moline Police have officers specialized in this; other departments in our area also do.

Another challenge for police is the time it can take to examine the forensics, Detective Griffin explains, “It takes a long time because our cell phone alone, depending on what you have in there, you're going to have several thousand pictures, several different forms on social media, and they have to go through each one step by step.”

