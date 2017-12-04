Avoiding package theft during the holidays

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- until your package gets stolen from your doorstep.

Want to avoid these "crimes of opportunity"? Here are a few tips to keep your packages safe during the holidays:

1. Ask for a tracking number to know when your package is delivered. Track your packages and try to be home at the time of delivery, the Alexandria Police Department suggests. When you're placing an order, try to schedule shipment for a day you expect to be home, if possible.

2. Not sure if you'll be available for your tracked package's delivery? FedEx and United States Postal Service (USPS) suggest scheduling your delivery beforehand to set a time you know you'll be home.

3. FedEx also suggests requesting a signature for delivery. This will ensure the package won't be left at your door without you there to sign and bring it safely inside.

4. Want your package placed at the back door or behind a porch plant instead? Leave a note specifying what less conspicuous spot you would like it left. The FedEx Delivery Manager lets you leave delivery instructions on where you want your deliveries to be dropped off.

5. Have your packages delivered somewhere else. If you know you won't be home when your package will be delivered, FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) tell you to opt for delivering it to a neighbor who is home or to your workplace, if allowed.

6. UPS suggests signing up for a service called "UPS My Choice," which allows users to request their packages to be held at a UPS store for pick-up and more. You can control the service through text or email; it includes features such as delivery notices and the option to re-route your packages to a different address if you won't be home. You can also re-route your packages using the FedEx Delivery Manager.