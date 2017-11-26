How to avoid scams and protect private information on Cyber Monday

As people get ready to shop online and make the most of Cyber Monday deals, it is important to know how to avoid scams and protect private information.

Gabriel Moore, the Services Manager at Computer Evolution, recommends shopping at major retail stores and going straight to their websites.

"Any of the major retailers as long as you're sure you're going to their websites, that's where you're going to get the good deals," he said.

He also warns people against clicking on coupons or links offering deals in their emails. He said even ads on social media sites may be scams.

"Don't go to any of the ads that you see on Facebook or Instagram. Some of those ads are paid for by companies that actually scam and they want you to go online, go to their site, pay for it. a lot of times we hear horror stories. the big one is just people pay for it and they never receive their product," said Moore.

You can also make sure you are on a secure website by checking for an "https" in the title bar.

"A lot of times, if you go to Amazon, JC Penny, Sears, any of those websites, it may not have the "s" until you go to the checkout process. Once that "s" comes up, that tells you you're secure," said Moore.

He said it is also important to make sure the link in the title bar does not include random numbers followed by the retail store's website, since that site may be a scam site.

Using different passwords for different websites in another way to avoid scams.

"Because if those sites do get compromised and they get your email address and they can find the password list, then they can also log into your email, they can log into your bank accounts, if you're the type of person that's using the same email address and password for every website," he said.

Moore also said if you happen to have an issue with a purchase and call a number -- Do not give away any personal information over the phone.

If they ask to access information on your computer, do not give them that information.

