How to find licensed firework vendors in Iowa

Fireworks vendors continue to pop up across the Iowa Quad Cities, but only 20 in Davenport and two in Bettendorf are licensed.

Consumer fireworks can now be sold and purchased in Iowa between June 1 and July 8. In order to officially open for business, vendors have to follow a list of instructions on the state fire marshal's website.

"Essentially they give you a check list of essential things you need to open your tent and, as long as you follow the guidelines, it's a pretty simple process," said Bellino Fireworks Owner, Jason Langschwager.

Langschwager traveled to Davenport from Spencer, Iowa to sell fireworks. He said this is his first time as a vendor but he understands why these safety guidelines are in place.

"We appreciate the fire marshals and what they do," said Langschwager. "They are just doing their jobs, but we are just looking forward to having a good Fourth of July."

The state will officially approve a vendor only after they have submitted an application, had their site plan reviewed and approved and had an inspection.

In addition, the state fire marshal's website warns vendors to check with the city they will be selling from.

"Licensees and wholesalers should also ensure compliance with any other city, county, and/or federal laws and regulations regarding the sale and transportation of any kind of fireworks," reads their webpage titled "Consumer Fireworks Annual Retail Seller Licensing and Wholesaler Registration".

Langschwager told TV-6 he will be selling out of his Bellino Fireworks tent, located in the Big Lot's parking lot off of Brady St. (3562 N Brady St.), until midnight July 4.

In order to check if a vendor is fully licensed through the state, log on to Iowa State Fire Marshal Homepage and click "Licensed Consumer Firework Sites".