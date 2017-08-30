How to give to Harvey relief efforts and make your gift matter most

Like any major disaster, many are motivated to help. But there are a lot of charities to choose from. Here are a few ways to make sure you are giving in a way that is most effective.

What's needed most?

The answer right now is that cash is best. It's not a good time to clean out your closet or pantry. Goods given during emergencies often go to waste and can even interfere with response efforts.

Where should you send your money?

Donating to established charities is a safe bet, especially organizations that are operating on the ground right now. A little research on different charity watchdog sites can help you pick something and know just how far your donation will go. Here are a few examples:

- charitynavigator.org

- guidestar.org

- charitywatch.org

Donate to established charities.

Charity Watch, for example, has compiled a list of highly rated groups involved in Harvey relief. The site grades non-profits based on things like the portion of their budget going to program services and their fundraising efficiency. You can see the percentage of the budget that goes to programs relative to overhead for the different organizations.

How far can your donation go?

The American Red Cross says an average of 91 cents of every dollar it spends goes to humanitarian services programs. The organization says $2.50 means a personal hygiene kit, $5 covers a blanket, $10 goes to a hot meal, and $50 takes care of a full day of food and shelter for one person.

Watch for matches.

Several big companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon are matching up to a certain amount of donations to specific charities as well.