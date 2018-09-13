How to keep track of Hurricane Florence on social media

Whether you have family in the area or are just curious about the severe weather it is easier than ever to stay up to date as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast.

Here at KWQC, we have been watching the wall to wall coverage from our sister station WITN



You can also like and follow facebook pages that are monitoring the storm or planning to help the storm response.







If you are a fan of twitter you could also follow users that are monitoring the storm or planning to help the storm response, but you may be more interested in following #HurricaneFlorence and checking twitter moments.

Hurricane Florence nears the southeastern coast of the US

