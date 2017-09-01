It's Pumpkin Spice season in the Quad Cities

There is a nip of fall in the air today and it feels like Pumpkin Spice season.

Good thing too! Because pumpkin spice flavored everything is coming out across the Quad Cities.

Whitey's Ice Cream debuts its Pumpkin Spice ice cream today.



Atomic Coffee is launching its Pumpkin Spice coffee line on Monday. Their drinks include:

Caramel Pumpkin Spice Frappe

Pumpkin Spice Breve

White Chocolate Pumpkin Latte



Carousel of Delights is a delight of Pumpkin Spice selling:

Pumpkin Spice cupcakes

Pumpkin Spice macaroons

and the owner even makes her own pumpkin spice syrup for coffee drinks.



And good things are coming for local beer drinkers in the pumpkin mood.

Great River Brewery will have a tapping party of its Puk'n-Mator on Friday, October 6th.

And if you want to make your own pumpkin spice flavoring, Betty Crocker says it only takes 3 minutes to mix up your own batch.

You will need:

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

1 ½ teaspoons ground allspice

1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves.

Mix the spices together in a small bowl. Store the mixture in a clean small jar or spice container.

Go forth and enjoy the pumpkin season!

