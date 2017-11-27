Keeping your information safe while online shopping

Check your bank statements - If you see a purchase you did not make, contact your bank immediately.

Sign up for bank alerts - Some banks will send you emails or text alerts anytime your account has been charged or the information has been changed.

Use your credit card - There are laws that limit your liability if there has been fraudulent purchases using your information.

"HTTPS" and lock symbol - Make sure the website you are using is secured. The website should start with "HTTPS" and will have a lock symbol in the URL bar. However, some fake sites can obtain a security certificate, so you should only shop from familiar online retailers.

Too good to be true? - If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Don't trust the site and don't make the purchase.

Don't trust emails from unknown sources - If you receive an email from an unknown source or one that looks like it's from your bank or the IRS asking for personal information, don't trust it. Never send your personal information in an email. If you're not sure, contact the source.

Security software - Make sure your security software is up-to-date and automatically updates.