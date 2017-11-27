(KWQC) - Adobe Analytics predicts a record $6.6 billion in online sales nationally on this Cyber Monday, plus an expected $107 billion for the overall holiday shopping season. That’s a fourteen percent increase from last year.
The following safety tips were provided by the IRS, Department of Homeland Security, and the Ready Campaign.
Keeping your information safe while online shopping
(KWQC) - Adobe Analytics predicts a record $6.6 billion in online sales nationally on this Cyber Monday, plus an expected $107 billion for the overall holiday shopping season. That’s a fourteen percent increase from last year.