How to make sure you're not buying a flood damaged car

As many in Texas and Florida start to recover from hurricane damage, so is the car industry.

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, cars are flooded near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston. Tens of thousands of personal vehicles were inundated by floodwaters or smashed by wind-tossed objects, creating a huge demand for rentals that has put the cars in painfully short supply in the Houston area and across eastern Texas. Rental companies say they are bringing in more vehicles from areas including the Southeast, but the logistics problems left by Harvey could get worse as Hurricane Irma threatens Florida. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

In 2015, the National Insurance Crime Bureau warned of flood damaged vehicles making it back on the market after major flooding across parts of Texas.

Now, after Hurricane Harvey and Irma, we could see this again.

Here's what you should look for when buying a used car.

The first step: check the Carfax or AutoCheck report. If those don’t show all the damage, there are ways you can check yourself.

Dale Zude, the President of Courtesy Car City says the first step is to smell the car. If you smell mildew or mold, that’s a sign the car was flooded.

Travis Sherven of Jeff’s Car Corner explains what else to look for.

“You can reach in you want to feel the carpets in different places and check for moisture. A lot of times when your car's been in a flood you try and get some water out of it, there will still be some residue in certain places that collect that just don't get caught.”

Next, the trunk.

“Check where the spare tire is. You'll want to check for water lines, any kind of corrosion, or any debris that has settled in here. You'll notice all along the back area, it'll collect water.

Finally, the hood.

“You're going to want to check to see if you have any collected water down there, and then you can also gently move some of the wires and see if they're brittle and they feel like they're almost ready to break. That's indicative of them being exposed to moisture and water because the wire's actually starting to corrode.”

