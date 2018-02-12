How to spot an IRS tax scam

According to the IRS, there are many ways to know if you're being scammed. Scammers get more and more sophisticated but there are concrete things everyone needs to know.

First and foremost, the IRS will never call, email, or contact you on social media. If you actually owe the IRS money, they will first mail you a bill with the amount you owe. The IRS will not demand money over the phone and will not threaten to send your local police to arrest you.

If you owe taxes, an IRS agent may come to your home, but they will be able to present two forms of official credentials. Those agents will not ask for immediate payment. Likewise, if you owe taxes, you will be instructed to make payments to the United States Treasury. You will not be asked to wire money or pay on a prepaid debit or gift card.

Scammers can also target you in other ways. You may receive an email that looks like it's from the IRS asking you to update your information.

Those are scams meant to steal your personal information and file false returns in your name. If you get an email, even if it has the official IRS logo, do not click on links in the email and do not send any personal information. Likewise, if that email appears to come from your tax professional, always call your agent before sending any personal information.

The most important thing to remember is if something looks suspicious, sounds fishy, or the person is trying to scare you, that isn't the IRS and you should never send the person money.

If you believe you are being scammed, you can call 800-366-4484, or visit the webpage below (app users) or on the right side of your screen (web users).

