How to talk to your kids about school violence

The threat of violence is a presence in many communities and has grown in a number of schools across the country, so how should you talk to your kids about this issue?

PTA.org provides several steps that can be helpful in addressing school violence with your children.

1. Provide a safe environment for kids to ask questions and openly express their worries and concerns. Let them know that if they have a concern that they have support to find the answers they want.

2. Small changes in behavior like moodiness, changes in sleep, anti-social behavior, and change in school performance, can give you an early warning that something is troubling your child.

3. If you see children exhibiting behavior or attitudes that could potentially harm themselves or others, talk to their parents or, if it's your child, do something to stop it.

4. Be aware of your kid's school workloads and grades, be informed about existing emergency plans and procedures, and get to know their friends.

5. Watch "Helping Your Kids Cope With Trauma." a webinar, Co-hosted by the American Psychological Association, where families will learn how to address when traumatic events happen to kids and when kids witness traumatic events through the media, how to talk to kids openly and directly when traumatic things occur, and how to know when they might need more help than you can give them.

In the aftermath of school violence, many parents may need tips for helping your children manage their distress. The American Psychological Association has provided guidlines for those parents.

1. Talking to your children about their worries and concerns is the first step to help them feel safe and begin to cope with the events occurring around them. All children need to be able to know you are there listening to them. Find times when they are most likely to talk: such as when riding in the car, before dinner or at bedtime. Let them know you are interested in them and how they are coping with the information they are getting. Listen to their thoughts and point of view. Express your own opinions and ideas without putting down theirs. Remind them you are there for them to provide safety, comfort, and support. 2. Keep home a safe place. During times of crisis, it is important to remember that your children may come home seeking the safe feeling they have being there. Help make it a place where your children find the solitude or comfort they need. Plan a night where everyone participates in a favorite family activity. 3. Watch for signs of stress, fear or anxiety. After a traumatic event, it is typical for children (and adults) to experience a wide range of emotions, including fearfulness, shock, anger, grief and anxiety. Your children's behaviors may change because of their response to the event. They may experience trouble sleeping, difficulty with concentrating on school work or changes in appetite. This is normal for everyone and should begin to disappear in a few months. Encourage your children to put their feelings into words by talking about them or journaling. Some children may find it helpful to express their feelings through art. 4. Take "news breaks." Your children may want to keep informed by gathering information about the event from the Internet, television or newspapers. It is important to limit the amount of time spent watching the news because constant exposure may actually heighten their anxiety and fears. 5. Take care of yourself. Take care of yourself so you can take care of your children. Be a model for your children on how to manage traumatic events.

Locally, you can find assistance for those in crisis with Vera French at (563) 383-1900 or with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.