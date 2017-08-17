How to teach children about who to trust

Talking with your children about safety can’t start too early, and teaching about who to trust can be tricky. But experts say teaching stranger danger is no longer considered the best method.

Unfortunately, it turns out that strangers aren’t always the only people we have to be concerned about when it comes to safety for our children.

A new program developed by SafetyKids.org teaches a new method for keeping children safe.

The Charlie Check-First philosophy is "Check First with the person who is taking care of you before you go anywhere with anyone for any reason at any time."

This method prevents children going off with a family friend who may or may not be safe for them to travel with, which is important because most of the crimes against children are committed by someone the child knows.