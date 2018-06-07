Hubbell and Reynolds start campaigning for November election

Both GOP Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic Candidate Fred Hubbell say they're getting to work to try to win the general election in November.

Wednesday Hubbell toured the welding training facility at Des Moines Area Community College. Hubbell says investments in education and job training are programs necessary to the state.

Governor Reynolds made a few stops in Cedar Rapids today. She spoke to TV9 about her strategy to defeat Hubbell.

"I'm talking about continuing to move Iowa forward and building on the progress and the momentum we've made in the last couple years. And he has a very different message he's taking Iowa backwards, you know undoing everything that we've done," Reynolds said.

The general election is on Tuesday, November 6.