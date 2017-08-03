Huge fire breaks out in Dubai high-rise

A massive fire broke out Thursday night in a high-rise building in Dubai.

NBC

Amateur video captured the dramatic scene of flames and smoke high up on the 86-story torch tower.

It's one of the world's tallest residential buildings at more than 1,000 feet in height.

Civil defense officials in Dubai say the building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire, which began in the middle of the night, local time.

The building is in the marina area of Dubai on the Persian Gulf.

The same tower was damaged by fire in 2015 with no major injuries.

