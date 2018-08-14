Humane Society to host 15th Annual "Doggie Dip" in Davenport

The 15th Annual Doggie Dip will be held on Friday, Aug. 17 in Davenport. Dog owners can bring their furry pooches to Fejervary Pool beginning at 6 p.m. for small/medium dogs and 7 p.m. for larger breeds.

The admission will be $4 per dog and organizers are reminding dog owners to have your dog's rabies certificate upon arrival. Tags will not work as they will need to see the expiration date.

Dogs under 30 pounds will swim between 6 and 5:45 p.m., dogs over 31 pounds will swim from 7 - 8 p.m.