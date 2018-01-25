Humility of Mary holding informational evening for those interested in volunteering

The Humility of Mary Housing and Humility of Mary Shelter will be hosting an informational meeting for those wanting to volunteer with the agencies on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Organizers of the event are encouraging men, women and teens to attend if they're interested in helping out. Topics discussed will include the application process, current short-term and ongoing volunteering needs, the upcoming Fresh Start Benefit Sales and other opportunities. Hours and days are flexible to meet for those with busy schedules.

The event will be from 6 - 7 p.m. at the Humility of Mary Housing on 3805 Mississippi Avenue in Davenport.

If interested, please RSVP to Patti at 563-326-1330 x 105.

