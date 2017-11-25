Hundreds attend fundraiser held for Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning

Hundreds attended a fundraiser on Saturday at the Buffalo Community Center to support Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning and his family as Chief Behning continues to recover.

Chief Behning was injured in a police pursuit in September and his family says the support they have received from the community has been unbelievable.

"And everyone is always calling and asking if we need anything. It's just... It's amazing," said Linda Behning, T.J's mother.

His wife, Heidi Behning, said felt overwhelmed when she walked into the building.

"I mean, you know they are a tiny community with huge hearts. I underestimated them wholeheartedly. I mean it's amazing. The support is truly amazing," she said.

Many say Behning has left a special mark on his community.

"He's just a really good person and everyone, everybody knows it," said Linda Behning.

"He's a bit overwhelmed with what's going on. Probably amazed to an extent to the support, but T.J. has, in the last 20 years here in Buffalo, touched a tremendous amount of people and this is just all of those people and all of those little events all kind of coming together now and making this a great event," said Corporal Rich Aleksiejczyk, who has been the family's spokesperson.

Tonight, his family received a Law Enforcement Purple Heart Award on his behalf.

"He was, you know, speechless. It's hard. It's hard to take it all in for us... He's a very shy guy, you know, he wouldn't take credit for anything he does and this is hard for him to take all that in," said Heidi.

She said T.J. is now recovering at home and is making progress.

"Physically he's doing okay, you know, he has a long road ahead of him so, on Thanksgiving he stood for five minutes, that's huge. He took a few steps, but you know that's all on broken bones so after the wound heals then they'll go back and fix all those bones, so he's doing pretty good. His attitude is amazing, but he's going to win. He will. It'll take time, but he'll get there," she said.

