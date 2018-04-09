UPDATE: BHCO Sheriff says search for missing autistic teen still active

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said the search is still on for Jake Wilson, the autistic teen missing from La Porte City.

Sheriff Tony Thompson is asking farmers who live within a 5 mile radius of La Porte City to check their outbuildings, vehicles, or any place that Wilson could be hiding. Thompson said kids can really curl up and get really small.

Anyone with questions or information about Jake Wilson should call (319) 342-2232 or non-emergency dispatch at (319) 291-2515.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Hundreds of people showed up at the La Porte Fire Station to help first responders search for 16-year old Jake Wilson. Police say Wilson was last seen at 9:00 p.m Saturday on his way to Wolf Creek. Authorities say the creek is three blocks from his home.

People searched by foot, on kayaks, and used a drone to try finding Wilson. They also knocked on doors, and searched hiding places for him.

Sheriff Tony Thompson with Black Hawk County says Wilson has the mind of a -9-year old, so they have to search every nook and cranny across town for him.

He says of the searching technique, “What would catch (Wilson’s) attention, what might intrigue them, what might captivate them for attention or response, or contrary to that, kids can get small, so what spaces might they pursue that an adult wouldn’t?”

Thompson says right now, they are not treating this as a criminal investigation. If Wilson does not show up in La Porte City, then officials will move the search to the outskirts of town.

