Hundreds evacuated after massive brush-fire burns through parts of California

At least one person is dead and hundreds of homes have been evacuated in southern California after a massive brush-fire continues to spread throughout the state.

Fire engines and helicopters were responding to the fire in Ventura County Monday night, it has already burned 25,000 acres.

In just three hours, the fire grew from 500 to 10,000 acres and remained 0% contained into Tuesday morning.

At least two structures have already burned and power outages have been reported across the county.

Mandatory evacuated were placed for more than 700 homes in the area, the fire has also led to the evacuation of a nearby college.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.