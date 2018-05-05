Hundreds of Bikers pack Centennial Park for 5th annual 'Rev it Up' event

The warmer temperatures are settling in, so you may see more motorcycles hitting the roadways. since March, 2 people have died in motorcycle accidents. Now bikers throughout the QCA gathered for the annual rev it up for awareness ride today.

Over 1,000 bikes filled Centennial Park in Davenport. Each one revving the engines loudly and proudly, all to make their presence known before they hit the roads.

But with recent accidents involving motorcycles, bikers are saying they're seeing way too many of them.

"You always wonder if it's one of your brothers or sisters out there or someone close to you that you know and it kind of hits home really close," said Darren Johnson.

He says a lot of people don't notice the bikes and he wants to make them more aware. That's what brings him to 'Rev It Up.' An event that started 5 years ago, starting with 50 bikers, now the charity event has over 1,100 bikers rallying for an important cause.

"This is about motorcycle safety and awareness so that the cars the people, know that we're there and we understand what they're doing we can all survive on one lane together," said Founder of 'Rev it Up,' Brian Mumm.

Many bikers here say a problem they see on daily is distracted driving, making them go unnoticed.

"We would just for a lot of people to be aware, not be on their phones, pay attention," said biker, Dawn Wurienen.

"Watch out for us, we watch out for everybody, we got to ride like we're invisible, and that's how it is," said biker Kyle Jabell.

So to help drivers know they're around, they're blasting their pipes in numbers. One thousand bikers, riding down 61 making a statement to drivers, to stay safe and be alert.

