Hundreds of cars stolen throughout the Quad Cities this year

New numbers on vehicle thefts in the Quad Cities area show just how much the issue is on the rise this year. Compared to all of 2016 every city in the Q.C. metro has seen more car thefts.

Here are the most recent figures from Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities:

Davenport - 413 in 2016, and 474 so far in 2017.

Bettendorf - 16 in 2016, and 36 in 2017.

Rock Island - 40 in 2016, and 97 in 2017.

Moline - 12 in 2016, and 24 in 2017.

East Moline - 5 in 2016, and 8 in 2017.

Davenport has the largest numbers in general, but other cities are seeing big jumps. Vehicles thefts in Rock Island and Bettendorf have more than doubled compared to 2016 and there's still a month and a half left in 2017. KWQC's Bailey Deitz road along with Jon Leach, a detective with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to see some of the common mistakes being made.