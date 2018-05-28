Hundreds of cyclists to race in annual QC Criterium

Despite a heat index in the triple digits, the 53rd annual Quad Cities Criterium starts this morning in the Village of East Davenport.

This annual event is bringing in cyclists from all around the world including the United States, Canada, and Europe. This year all 15 top finishers will split the $8,000 dollars in cash prizes equally. This is a first in criterium history. Organizers say this is a big day in the quad cities and crowds will continue to build throughout the day.

Organizers say unlike previous years the heat is something they have not experienced before. The race director Josh Schuler, says this year they have more pro men and women than they have ever had.

The race kicks off in the East Village at 9 a.m. For the full schedule head to the official QC Criteriuym website.

