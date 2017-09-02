Hundreds of families pack camping grounds for labor day weekend

Labor Day is in full swing and dozens of families have their camping gear ready for the 3 day holiday.

Instead of a baseball game, or traveling, camping is the go to move for many people.

Many families took it as an opportunity to connect with one another.

For a mother of four, Aubrey Bagby, she says with the stress of school starting for her four little ones, camping was the perfect opportunity for her family to get away, and soak up the sun.

"It is pure family time, it's the best thing we do together as a family and the seasons that we can, the best family thing we've ever done is get a camper," said Bagby.

Hundreds of other families followed suit, everywhere you turned, there were campers and tents.

Assistant Ranger of Illiniwek Park, James Vanheck says over 500 families packed the camping ground this holiday weekend.

"It's one of our busier weekends the last summer weekend, So it's going to be very crowded and very busy all weekend," Vanhecke said.

From riding bikes to chopping wood, it's the simple things like enjoying your family next to the Mississippi River, that make it all worth while.

"It's just a wonderful feeling, everything about it we love," said Bagby.

Illiniwek park rangers say they expect an additional 1,500 people to attend their annual Labor Day picnic on Monday.