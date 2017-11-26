Hundreds of firefighters pay their respects at visitation for fallen Leaf River firefighter

A small tight-knit community came together to remember and honor Gregory Wood, the Leaf River Firefighter who passed away two weeks ago during a fire in his own home, at his funeral and visitation Saturday afternoon.

The line for Gregory Wood's visitation continued to flow as hundreds of firefighters from across the state line and even as far out as Ohio came to the River Valley Complex to pay their respects to the 19-year-old. A family friend who lives two houses down from the Woods says it was amazing to see the community coming out to support the family.

"Everyone’s been very humble and kind and everyone's pitched in and it's like the whole community's come together as one big family, which is amazing. So it's nice to be able to help a family out in need. We are ready to start over and get them back you know where they're supposed to be and we're ready to have them on our block again."

Wood's obituary said he graduated from Forreston High School this spring. His family says he loved firefighting so much. In 2014 he became an Emergency Medical Responder and was the first and youngest in Illinois through Swedish American EMS.