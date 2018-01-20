Hundreds of marchers attend 2nd annual Women's March

Hundreds of people throughout the QCA are joining millions across the country for the 2nd Women's March.

A year ago the first Women's March took place to protest elected officials and social issues around the country, this year is no different, they say these years message is about making their voices heard through the voting booths.

Hundreds of marchers belting loud chants, sending a message. Nora Taft is one of those women joining the fight. "The size of this crowd shows that we're ready for change," Taft said.

She's one of many people helping to give people a voice, by urging them to vote and speak up. "I think a lot of people don't participate in politics because they think their vote doesn't count and feel like they don't have a voice."

Marchers believe some current elected officials haven't represented women fairly, from issues such as planned parenthood, wage gaps, and sexual assault. They say by taking their votes to the booth will make those issues a thing of the past.

"It's my time to shine, it's all of our times to shine, we must get out and vote, as women our vote matters," said marcher, Belinda Ruch.

Women and men of all backgrounds, hold their signs high wanting change, feeling empowered and say voting will make all the difference.

"I just feel like we should be stronger with our voice and be a collective group and things can happen," said marcher, Susan Hafner.