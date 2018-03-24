Hundreds participate in "March For Our Lives" event in Davenport

As hundreds of thousands marched in the "March For Our Lives" event in Washington D.C. and other cities, people in our community also marched in rallies across the QCA.

Hundreds braved the snow and marched across Vander Veer Park in Davenport today to demand change.

"I believe in this so much and I shouldn't have to wake up in the morning thinking will I come back? And I just, I feel bad for everyone that has to go through this and I think there needs to be a change and everyone should contribute to it," said Chloe Logsdon, a student at Davenport Central High School.

Many students say feeling safe at schools is at the center of the issue.

"I ask you to be relentless, passionate, and to make adults and our elected officials uncomfortable for so long neglecting common sense gun laws because it is our lives at stake," said one of the student speakers.

"The reason I came out is for my children. I think as a parent, as a mom, I am motivated to make their childhood as safe as possible," said Leslie Kilgannon.

Many parents and teachers say guns do not belong in schools.

"As a public school teacher, schools should be a place of safety and not a place of violence and I don't want to carry a gun and I don't want my children to be in a school where they carry guns," said Kitty Clingingsmith.

Several marchers say, young people, nationally and locally, are inspiring change.

"I mean everyone will see big national movements, but it doesn't really hit home until you realize that you all need to band together on a local level so that you know if all of these different grassroots come together, we can really create a national movement that will do something," said Olivia Peters, a student at Pleasant Valley High School.

Several who marched say people need to continue to work together in order for action to happen. Many encouraged others to contact local lawmakers and register to vote.

Marches were also held in other cities across the QCA like Muscatine, Clinton, and Galesburg.