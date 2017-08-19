Hundreds pay tribute to fallen heroes

Honoring those who served our country, the Mississippi Valley Patriots and the patriot guard riders waved their flags high to pay tribute to the men and women who sacrificed it all.

For 14 years, families and friends from all walks of life come to Davenport Memorial Park to do one thing, never forget.

One hundred flags standing tall, but there's one flag Roger and Shelly Dewitt look for each year, the one with their son Michael’s face. Michael died 11 years ago after being shot in the chest in Iraq. His mom and dad come back every year to remember him.

“It's an emotional evening, it brings tears to my eyes we miss him very much,” Roger Dewitt said. “There is no replacement for family.”

From the civil war to Vietnam, thousands of soldiers along with fireman and police officers were honored; it's a time to remember loved ones.

Gary Chrones, the vice president of the Mississippi Valley Patriot Guard, says each family and every flag have a story to tell.

“Each of them that come here is in a different part of a process in their lives and it’s a very therapeutic way for them to go forward and share and learn from each other and build strength upon that,” Chrones said.

It's a moment family's realize, they're not alone.

“But to know that there are people here to know what you're going through help,”

