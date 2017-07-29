Hundreds remember fallen soldiers at memorial exhibit

A replica of the Washington D.C. Vietnam Memorial has made it's way to the Quad Cities this weekend.

The 'Wall That Heals' exhibit makes 40 stops throughout the country, and hundreds of people gathered in moline today, to pay their respects to fallen soldiers.

With over 55,000 names on the wall, the memorial director says it's opportunity for many veterans to share their stories with loved ones.

"So it's not just as education as the healing process of remembering those people and remembering those stories, and things that people have put away for so long that they haven't wanted to talk about when they first came back and now they're having a chance with other veterans locally," said Site manager, Patrick O'Neill.

If you would like a chance to donate to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, click on the link to below to get started.

