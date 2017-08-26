Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday night with winds of 130 mph. This made it a category 4 hurricane, the first category 4 to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004. It was also the first major hurricane to make landfall in the US since Wilma in 2005. Harvey was recently downgraded to a category 1 with winds of 90 mph, but will continue to slowly move north then, SE. This means parts of south Texas will pick up over 2 feet of rain and flooding will be the primary damage from Harvey.