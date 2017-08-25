Hurricane Harvey On Track To Make Landfall As Major Hurricane

Hurricane Harvey is now a category 2 storm packing winds up to 105 mph. It is projected to strengthen into a category 3 storms later today with winds in excess of 111mph. Any hurricane category 3 or higher is called a major hurricane. It has been nearly 12 years since Hurricane Wilma, a major storm made landfall in the US, which has been a record long stretch. This will also be the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas since 2008. If that isn't enough, due to the slow movement extraordinary rainfall amounts are expected. Some areas could see 20" of rain (more than some areas in KWQC viewing have seen all year) which would rival that of Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 which resulted in the worst flooding in Houston history. Harvey is a name that could be retired after all is said and done.