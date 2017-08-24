Hurricane Harvey and the QCA

Hurricane Harvey has the potential to dump up to 30 inches of rain across parts of the Lone Star state! But, as it traps all of that moisture well to our south, it could impact hopes of much needed rain in the QCA.

For Iowa and Illinois we look to getting heavy rain when the moisture channel form the Gulf of Mexico is “wide open”. With Harvey robbing that flow of moisture to the north and keeping it in the Gulf coast region, the Gulf of Mexico is essentially “Shut-down”! At least, for us!

A system coming through the QCA Sunday into Monday might only provide sprinkles and a few light showers over areas that could really use a thirst quenching pattern of rain. But, with Harvey proving a block, we might be waiting a while for that good drink!

Hurricanes CAN impact QCA weather in a few ways. If we never see a hurricane that’s somewhere close it’s because Hurricanes, which are strong areas of LOW pressure, can strengthen the areas of HIGH pressure around them. This gives adjacent areas generally calm, clear and mild conditions.

Sometimes Hurricane remnants can work their way up the Mississippi valley if the parent storms made landfall along the Gulf coast. As a result, we can get some leftover rain from what is by then a “Sub-Tropical” low.

If the storm leftovers make it to areas just to our south and then turn toward the east coast, we can sometimes see clouds on our southeastern horizon that were once part of the storm.

Thankfully, we NEVER get the kind of rainfall amounts parts of Texas will likely see in the next few days, hurricane or not!

