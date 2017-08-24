Hurricane Harvey rains heavy on Texas, blocks heavy rain from QCA!

Harvey is NOW a Hurricane. As of Noon Thursday Harvey hit wind speeds of 80 mph. A Tropical Storm becomes a Hurricane when wind speeds hit 74 mph!

The problem with Harvey is going to be its size and slow movement. As it will be large enough to create its own atmosphere it will be hard to forecast its movement too far out.

Unfortunately, that slow movement will result in extremely heavy rain for the Lone Star state. Some areas could get inundated with 15 to 20 inches of rain that will cause major flooding.

For the Quad Cities, it looks like Harvey will remain far enough south to not influence our weather, that much. One thing it might look to do is bottle up so much moisture in the southern U.S. that when a rain system swings through the QCA Sunday through Tuesday it won’t be able to tap into much Gulf of Mexico moisture enough resulting in widespread mainly light rain as opposed to anything too heavy.

With dangerous impacts for Texas all eyes will be on Harvey for the next few days. We’ll keep on top of the storm in the First Alert Weather Center to see if any more influence on QC weather will come out of Harvey in the days ahead!

