Hurricane Hunters fly through Irma

Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen as it moves towards the Caribbean.

The National Weather Service says Irma is currently a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 MPH>

The National Hurricane Center says it's likely to pick up strength in the next 48 hours.

Hurricane Watches have been issued for the Leeward Islands in the West Indies. Additional watches may come today for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Questions remain on what impact Irma will have on the US mainland. Florida Governor Rick Scott urged residents on Twitter to make sure their disaster supply kits are ready.

