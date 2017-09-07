Hurricane Irma kills 3 in Puerto Rico

The storm passed off-shore and the island was not hit as hard as others in the Caribbean.

More than one million customers were left without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The streets of San Juan were littered with down trees, power lines and signs from buildings.

Puerto Rico’s Governor says crews are investigating the extent of the damage. Puerto Rico’s ports are still closed and it is unclear when flights will resume.

Schools and government offices are scheduled to reopen Monday.

