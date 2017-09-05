Hurricane Irma strands QCA couple in Virgin Islands

A QCA couple is stranded on St. Croix after Hurricane Irma changed their travel plans.

Courtesy: Lori Rochau

Lori Rochau of Davenport says she and her husband Scott were scheduled to return home from vacation on Thursday, but will now wait out the storm due to the high demand for flights.

According to the Associated Press, the Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has submitted an emergency declaration to the White House and is urging residents and visitors to take the storm seriously.

"We've just been told once this thing hits, you stay in. Do not go out. Do not try to see what's happening," Rochau told KWQC Tuesday.

She says they feel safe in their vacation condo and have been instructed to buy non-perishable items and take other precautions ahead of landfall.

"No one can predict 100%, but we feel like we're in a safe building," Rochau says.

While she says most businesses on St. Croix are expected to close for the week, they are hopeful to retain cell phone service and internet accessibility.

"We've e-mailed and called everyone to let them know we weren't able to get out," she says, "We'll be in touch as soon as we can."

It is still uncertain whether or not the eye of the storm will pass over St. Croix, but the island is expecting strong winds and possible storms.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rochau says skies remain clear and blue.

Rochau says, "Once everything starts, we'll be buttoned up before that happens."

