Hurricane Irma weakens to a Category 1 storm

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early Monday as it moved over the western Florida peninsula.

Irma had sustained winds of 85 mph.

The center also said, strong winds and flash flooding is still a major risk with the storm as it moves into North Florida and toward Georgia over the next 24 hours.

Dutch search and rescue experts are heading to the shattered former colony of St. Maarten to support the humanitarian relief effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

A team of 59 urban search and rescue experts is flying Monday to the Dutch territory that’s home to some 40,000 people, where 70 percent of homes were badly damaged last week by a direct hit from the Category 5 storm. Four people were killed and dozens injured.

The Dutch government also is sending extra troops to maintain order following widespread looting and robberies. The government says there are already nearly 400 extra troops in St. Maarten and that number will rise to some 550 over the next two days.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander is expected to visit the island Monday to show his support for local residents and the emergency services working to restore infrastructure and begin the process of reconstruction.