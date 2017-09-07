Hurricane Irma continues to chug along as a category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 180mph. The monster storm continues to push to the west towards the Florida Peninsula. It is on track to make landfall near Miami as a category hurricane sometime Sunday morning. It will then right up the coastline through Orlando before making another landfall as a category 3 hurricane somewhere in Georgia or South Carolina.
Hurricane Irma, Still A Category 5, On Track To Make Landfall This Weekend
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Thu 4:11 AM, Sep 07, 2017