Hurts Donut tweet "Seeya soon" to the Quad Cities

The donut chain with locations in Iowa City and around the country announced they will be opening a location in the Quad Cities. In a tweet sent Friday morning, Hurts Donut Co. announced a list of locations, with the Quad Cities among them. Next to the list it read "Seeya soon!" No time line was included in their tweet. Stay tuned!

Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Colorado Springs, Memphis, Nashville, Quad Cities, Omaha, Waco



Seeya Soon!���������� — Hurts Donut Co. (@hurtsdonutco) January 26, 2018