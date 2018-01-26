Hurts Donut tweet "Seeya soon" to the Quad Cities

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 2:33 PM, Jan 26, 2018

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) — The donut chain with locations in Iowa City and around the country announced they will be opening a location in the Quad Cities. In a tweet sent Friday morning, Hurts Donut Co. announced a list of locations, with the Quad Cities among them. Next to the list it read "Seeya soon!" No time line was included in their tweet. Stay tuned!



 