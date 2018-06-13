Hy-Vee Stores Sponsor Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

On August 30th the 45th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities carrying approximately 100 local Vietnam veterans will depart from Quad City International Airport thanks to fundraising efforts by the Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. The donation totaled fifty thousand dollars.

To date the Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores have donated more than $450,000 to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. As part of the sponsorship, Hy-Vee also hosts a pre-flight dinner for the veterans, their guests, and guardians.