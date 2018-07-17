Hy-Vee Voluntarily Recalls Spring Pasta Salad Due to Reported Illnesses

Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad due to the potential that it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Approximately 20 illnesses in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa were potentially linked back to customers consuming the salad.

The pasta salad was distributed to all of Hy-Vee’s 244 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between June 22, 2018, and Aug. 3, 2018. The expiration date can be found on the side of the container.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.