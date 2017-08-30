Hy-Vee announces innovative partnerships

Today Hy-Vee Inc. announced two strategic partnerships with Wahlburgers Restaurants and Orangetheory Fitness. This partnership will help diversify business while reinforcing its mission to help make customers' lives easier, healthier and happier.

Hy-Vee plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants, which would nearly double the brand's current locations.

The company will also add select menu items from Wahlburgers' menu to all of the Market Grille restaurants.

Hy-Vee will partner with Orangetheory Fitness to provide convenience to customers with access to the group fitness program in or adjacent to Hy-Vee stores.

Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President, Randy Edeker said this will reinforce the company's commitment to health and wellness.

“However, they also represent a bold step to deliberately evolve our business to meet the change in our customers’ lifestyles and spending habits," Edeker said. "These partnerships keep us on the leading edge as the retail grocery industry evolves.”

Wahlburgers is a restaurant that has signature burgers and drinks in a casual environment. Wahlburgers currently operates 17 locations in nine states and Canada.

Hy-Vee will build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers in seven states throughout the Midwest, becoming Wahlburgers' largest single franchisee. All 84 Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurants will offer Wahlburgers-branded menu items.

The first Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers will be located in West Des Moines, Iowa, and open in mid-2018.

Orangetheory Fitness is a fitness program that has 750 studios nationwide.

The first Hy-Vee Orangetheory Fitness location will open in 2017 in the Twin Cities.