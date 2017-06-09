Hy-Vee donates to River Bend Food Bank to help school kids

Keeping backpacks full on weekends: Hy-vee dietitians donated nearly $9,000 to River Bend Food Bank's backpack program. It helps students in the free and reduced lunch program on weekends throughout the school year.

"One in five children in eastern Iowa and western Illinois doesn't have enough food to eat and imagine being a child sitting in school right now, not knowing where dinner's coming from. Those kids have such a harder time succeeding in school, paying attention what the teacher has to say and frankly growing up to be productive members of society, through no fault of their own," said Mike Miller, the Executive Director of the Riverbend Food Bank. "It's a wonderful program. It's proven it helps with attendance, it helps with grades. It helps with graduation rates. It's an absolutely beautiful program."

This donation came from Hy-Vee's bag sales during the Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair in March. So if you bought a bag of food samples for $5, you helped this cause. TV6 also donated the non-perishable food collected as part of the entry fee to the same event.